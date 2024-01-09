Jim Harbaugh reveals tattoo he will get to honor promise to Michigan players

In a remarkable display of commitment and team spirit, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has revealed his plan to get a tattoo, fulfilling a promise made to his team. Prior to the 2023 season, Harbaugh pledged to get inked if the Wolverines achieved a perfect season and clinched the National Championship. Following their triumphant 15-0 season and a 34-13 victory over Washington, Harbaugh is set to honor this unique commitment.

A Symbol of Dedication and Legacy

From Detroit Free Press:

Harbaugh said his first tattoo will be an “M” inked onto one of his shoulders to remember the Wolverines’ historic 2023 season.

“I think of the brothers that have played here together, the father/sons that have played at Michigan… That legacy wall says so much,” said Harbaugh, who also noted that M is 1,000 in Roman numerals. “All the coaches that coached here, if they coached for five years, we've got them an M ring this year. And I really appreciate our administration and the M Club, which supports us.”

Why it Matters

Jim Harbaugh’s choice of an “M” tattoo, representing both Michigan and the Roman numeral for 1,000, is a testament to the deep ties he shares with the University and its rich football heritage. This gesture goes beyond personal commitment; it is a tribute to the players, coaches, and everyone who has been a part of the Michigan legacy. Harbaugh's acknowledgment of the coaches and the administration further cements the collective effort and unity that has defined the Wolverines' journey to the top.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Jim Harbaugh to get his first tattoo, an “M”, after fulfilling his promise for a 15-0 season. The tattoo celebrates Michigan’s historic 2023 season and National Championship victory. Harbaugh's gesture reflects his deep connection with the team and the Michigan legacy.

The Bottom Line – Inked in History

Jim Harbaugh's decision to get a tattoo is a unique and personal way to commemorate a season of unparalleled success. It stands as a symbol of his dedication to his players and the University of Michigan. This tattoo, once realized, will be a permanent reminder of the historic 15-0 season, the National Championship, and the unbreakable bond between a coach and his team. As Harbaugh prepares to immortalize this achievement on his skin, it reinforces the strength of commitment and the enduring spirit of Michigan football.