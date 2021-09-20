Jim Harbaugh says Michigan strives to resemble familiar NFL team

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines continue their preparation for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, whom they’ll face on Saturday and look to improve their perfect record to 4-0 at 3:30 PM EST on ABC.

Of course, his brother John happens to be the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, and Harbaugh wants his team in the collegiate ranks to emulate what the Ravens are doing.

“Offensive philosophy, defensive philosophy, special teams philosophy, coaches that have coached at the Ravens, coaches who’ve coached at the 49ers or Stanford,” Harbaugh said at his Monday presser. “As you know, as recently as last year, Mike Macdonald on the defensive side, Matt Weiss on the offensive side. My brother John, yeah, there’s a lot of similarities.”

“We strive to have similarities with the Ravens,” Harbaugh said. “What a game, that was an unbelievable game last night. People say no one circles the wagon like the Buffalo Bills but nobody circles the wagon like the Baltimore Ravens.”

Michigan’s run game continues to display tremendous improvement, as RB Blake Corum ranks third in the nation in rushing yards with 407. The Wolverines picked up 373 yards on 48 carries in their dominant win over Northern Illinois, and Harbaugh admits that he’s influenced by the success that the Ravens are also enjoying running the ball.

“Yes, just yes,” he answered when asked if the Ravens are an influence.

– – Quotes via Maize and Brew Link – –