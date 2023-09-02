J.J. McCarthy nearly breaks Michigan Football record in blowout win vs. East Carolina

It was a day to remember for Michigan football‘s star quarterback J.J. McCarthy, as he dazzled in a commanding victory against East Carolina. McCarthy, displaying impeccable accuracy and vision, completed 26 of his 30 attempted passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in the process. What makes this feat even more impressive is McCarthy's completion rate, which was one of the highest in team history.

What did McCarthy do?

With an 86.7% completion percentage, McCarthy came tantalizingly close to setting a new program record for Michigan. The record remains with Elvis Grbac, who in 1991 achieved a 90.9% completion rate against Notre Dame, with 20 successful passes out of 22 attempts.

Taking A Well-Deserved Rest

The Wolverines dominated the scoreboard, leading 30-0 as they approached the fourth quarter. Given the comfortable lead and with an eye on preserving McCarthy's fitness for the forthcoming games, the Wolverines coaching staff made the decision to pull him out. It was a wise move, allowing some valuable game time for the bench while ensuring that their star quarterback remains in peak condition.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Chasing Championship Glory

While individual records and standout performances add flair to a season, the collective goal remains paramount for the Wolverines. This season, Michigan has its eyes set on a dual prize: winning its third consecutive Big Ten Championship and clinching the National Championship. The latter has eluded them since 1997, making it an even more tantalizing target. If McCarthy's current form is anything to go by the Wolverines stand a solid chance of realizing their championship dreams.