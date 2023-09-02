J.J. McCarthy Supports Jim Harbaugh By Wearing Hilarious T-Shirt

In case you have not heard by now, University of Michigan Football coach Jim Harbaugh is serving a 3-game, self-imposed, suspension to begin the 2023 season. That means that Harbaugh will miss Saturday's game against East Carolina, along with the Wolverines' upcoming games against UNLV and Bowling Green. Prior to Saturday's game, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy wore a pretty funny t-shirt to support Harbaugh.

What t-shirt did J.J. McCarthy wear?

As you can see in the photo below, McCarthy wore a “Free Jim Harbaugh” t-shirt to Saturday's game against East Carolina.

J.J. McCarthy is wearing a "FREE HARBAUGH" shirt while warming up for Michigan 〽️👀 pic.twitter.com/tKbCQEsMj6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

University of Michigan Football coach Jim Harbaugh is on a self-imposed suspension for the first three games of the 2023 season, causing him to miss matches against East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green. Michigan's quarterback J.J. McCarthy showcased his support for Harbaugh by wearing a “Free Jim Harbaugh” t-shirt during the game against East Carolina. Despite Harbaugh's suspension, his influence remains strong among his players, with many using the situation as a source of motivation to perform their best in honor of their head coach.

Bottom Line: Extra Motivation

Harbaugh may be suspended for the first three games of the 2023 season, but that does not mean he will not be in the hearts of his players. McCarthy, along with the rest of his teammates, are going to use Harbaugh's suspension as motivation to leave everything on the field for their head coach.