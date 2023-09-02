Detroit Sports Nation Logo

J.J. McCarthy Supports Jim Harbaugh By Wearing Hilarious T-Shirt

Take a look as J.J. McCarthy Supports Jim Harbaugh By Wearing Hilarious T-Shirt!

J.J. McCarthy Supports Jim Harbaugh By Wearing Hilarious T-Shirt

In case you have not heard by now, University of Michigan Football coach Jim Harbaugh is serving a 3-game, self-imposed, suspension to begin the 2023 season. That means that Harbaugh will miss Saturday's game against East Carolina, along with the Wolverines' upcoming games against UNLV and Bowling Green. Prior to Saturday's game, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy wore a pretty funny t-shirt to support Harbaugh.

Inside The Article
J.J. McCarthy Supports Jim Harbaugh By Wearing Hilarious T-ShirtWhat t-shirt did J.J. McCarthy wear?TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Extra Motivation
J.J. McCarthy supports Jim Harbaugh

What t-shirt did J.J. McCarthy wear?

As you can see in the photo below, McCarthy wore a “Free Jim Harbaugh” t-shirt to Saturday's game against East Carolina.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. University of Michigan Football coach Jim Harbaugh is on a self-imposed suspension for the first three games of the 2023 season, causing him to miss matches against East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green.
  2. Michigan's quarterback J.J. McCarthy showcased his support for Harbaugh by wearing a “Free Jim Harbaugh” t-shirt during the game against East Carolina.
  3. Despite Harbaugh's suspension, his influence remains strong among his players, with many using the situation as a source of motivation to perform their best in honor of their head coach.
Michigan's offensive coordinator

Bottom Line: Extra Motivation

Harbaugh may be suspended for the first three games of the 2023 season, but that does not mean he will not be in the hearts of his players. McCarthy, along with the rest of his teammates, are going to use Harbaugh's suspension as motivation to leave everything on the field for their head coach.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?