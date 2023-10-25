J.J. McCarthy responds to question about if he will return to Michigan football in 2024

In the world of college football, we've seen star quarterbacks rise and fall like meteors streaking across the night sky. But right now, there's one QB who is shining brighter than the rest, and his name is J.J. McCarthy. After a spectacular performance in Michigan Football‘s recent 49-0 trouncing of Michigan State, McCarthy has rocketed to the top of Heisman Trophy odds, making the Wolverines' fanbase dream of more than just a Big Ten title.

A Heisman Favorite Emerges

It's not often that a quarterback dominates a game to the extent we witnessed against Michigan State. Throwing for four touchdowns and leading his team to a resounding victory against the Wolverines second biggest rival, McCarthy has quickly become the betting favorite to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy. His performance was nothing short of breathtaking, and the odds makers have certainly taken notice.

“I Care About Championships”

However, what sets J.J. McCarthy apart from many Heisman hopefuls is his humility and commitment to the team. When questioned about his burgeoning Heisman hopes, McCarthy responded in classic McCarthy fashion, saying, “I don't care about trophies, I care about championships.” It's a response that resonates with Michigan fans who have longed for a leader on the field, someone who prioritizes team success over personal accolades.

The Uncertain Future

As the buzz around McCarthy's Heisman chances grows, so does speculation about his future beyond this season. The young quarterback is facing a pivotal decision: stay at Michigan Football for another year or declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. When asked about this during a recent press conference, McCarthy's answer was as enigmatic as it was focused on the task at hand:

“God knows,” McCarthy said. “I don't know right now. I'm just so focused on the present moment, that never really comes to my head.”

JJ McCarthy on his plans for next season: "God knows. I don't know right now."



"I'm just so focused on the present moment, that never really comes to my head." pic.twitter.com/rbr4ynQynQ — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 23, 2023

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line

For J.J. McCarthy, the ride to the top of college football has been nothing short of spectacular. His impressive performance against Michigan State has made him a Heisman favorite, but his focus remains on helping Michigan secure championships. As for his future beyond this season, it's a decision that only time will reveal. One thing is certain, though; McCarthy's star is shining brightly in Ann Arbor, and his journey is far from over.