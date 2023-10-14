Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy channels inner Patrick Mahomes vs. Indiana [Video]

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy channels inner Patrick Mahomes vs. Indiana

It was not always pretty during the first half of Saturday's game between Michigan and Indiana, but one of the prettiest plays of the season took place when Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy channeled his inner Patrick Mahomes.

What did J.J. McCarthy do?

Take a look as McCarthy takes the snap and then sprints to his left after the pocket breaks down. Rather than just running the ball or throwing the ball away, McCarthy decides to jump and flip the ball to RB Donovan Edwards for the first down.

What is the Score?

After picking up that first down, the Wolverines ended up scoring another touchdown to go up 21-7 at halftime. Though it may appear as if the Wolverines had an easy first half, it was not too easy as they trailed 7-0 going into the second quarter.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

In Saturday's game between Michigan and Indiana, Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy delivered a highlight-worthy play that channeled Patrick Mahomes' style. Facing adversity during the first half, McCarthy displayed his incredible athleticism. He took the snap, evaded pressure by sprinting left, and instead of running or throwing the ball away, he executed a Mahomes-like jump-and-flip pass to RB Donovan Edwards for a crucial first down. Michigan capitalized on this momentum-shifting play by scoring an additional touchdown, securing a 21-7 lead at halftime. The game didn't start smoothly, as the Wolverines initially found themselves trailing 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Bottom Line: J.J. McCarthy's Mahomes-Inspired Brilliance

J.J. McCarthy's Mahomes-inspired magic stole the show in Saturday's game against Indiana, turning a challenging first half into a showcase of creativity and athleticism. This spectacular play set the stage for Michigan's comeback, resulting in a 21-7 lead at halftime, despite an initial 7-0 deficit. McCarthy's on-field heroics left a lasting impression, evoking the spirit of Patrick Mahomes and invigorating Michigan's performance.