J.J. McCarthy won't touch a rose until Michigan beats Alabama

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy embodies the spirit of both ambition and humility. His remarks on playing in the prestigious Rose Bowl encapsulate a unique blend of reverence for the event's storied history and a fierce determination to succeed. McCarthy's journey as the Wolverines' quarterback is not just a tale of personal achievement but a reflection of his team's overall excellence. The junior's track record is impressive: a flawless 3-0 against Ohio State, three Big Ten Championship rings, and now heading into his third consecutive College Football Playoff.

Roses are Earned

Yet, for McCarthy, the journey is far from over. His dream of holding the trophy and biting into a rose remains unfulfilled as he and his team face the formidable challenge of Alabama in the upcoming playoffs.

“I've dreamed about holding that trophy and dreamed about biting that rose,” McCarthy said. “I won't even touch a rose until we get the opportunity to bite into it after a great win.”

“I haven't had time to reflect just yet because I'm focused on the task I'm doing and where I'm trying to go,” McCarthy said. “One day I'll look back and reflect on it and watch the highlights and maybe reminisce with the grandkids. Right now I'm busy working, and I'm going to focus on getting better.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Bottom Line – Dreaming of Roses

J.J. McCarthy is a shining example of what it means to be a student-athlete at the pinnacle of college football. His dedication and humility, coupled with an impressive track record, make him a role model not just for aspiring athletes but for anyone pursuing excellence in their field. As the Wolverines prepare for their showdown against Alabama, McCarthy's resolve to “bite into the rose” only after clinching victory serves as a powerful metaphor for his dedication and focus. His journey is more than just about winning; it's about respecting the path, cherishing the process, and aiming for the pinnacle of success with determination and humility.