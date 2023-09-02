Joe Milton has SHOCKING response to question about how far he can throw a football

When many people hear the name, Joe Milton, the first thing they think of is the former Michigan quarterback who can a cannon for an arm but has struggled with accuracy. Milton is now the quarterback of the Tennesse Volunteers, and mark my words, he will play so well in 2023 that he will eventually be mentioned as a player that could be selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. On Saturday, Milton joined the crew on ESPN's College GameDay, and when he was asked how far he could throw a football, his response was shocking.

Milton, who is currently in Knoxville preparing for Tennessee's season opener against Virginia, joined the crew on ESPN's College GameDay, and when he was asked about how far he can throw a football, he had a shocking reply.

“This offseason? Uh, I don't know, man,” Milton said while walking around on the field. “Probably… 90.”

As you will see in the video below, Pat McAfee was blown away by what he just heard Milton say.

Bottom Line: A Future Star?

During his time at the University of Michigan, Milton took quite a bit of heat for not living up to the hype. But in 2022, after Hendon Hooker was injured at Tennessee, Milton came in and showed that he has insane talent. In fact, during the 2022 season, Milton completed 64.6% of his passes for 971 yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with ZERO interceptions. I expect Milton to ball out in 2023 and put himself in the conversation as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation.