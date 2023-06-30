Joel Dahmen lives up to his promise to Detroit fans at Rocket Mortgage Classic

The Rocket Mortgage Classic, which is the PGA Tour event in history to be held completely within the Detroit city limits, is back underway this week. And Joel Dahmen helped to pay it forward for the Motor City fans in attendance at the event.

Dahmen promised free drinks thanks to the Lions beating the Packers

It was Dahmen who made the pledge to provide beers for the fans in attendance at the event this summer after a Detroit Lions victory over the Green Bay Packers paved the way for the Seattle Seahawks to qualify for the playoffs.

“Holy Cow!” he wrote on Twitter. “I can't believe the Lions are sending MY Seahawks to the playoffs. Beers for everyone in Detroit this summer.”

He kept his promise

Dahmen is sponsored by the Finnish beverage Bevy Long Drink, and the first 110 purchases of the drink at the nearby J's Penalty Box in Ferndale were free thanks to Dahmen and the company agreeing to spring for 10 free drinks for every birdie he made. While he himself only made three, his fellow investor in Bevy Long Drink, Rickie Fowler, made 10 of them.

“Didn't think much of it,” he said of keeping his promise. “They remembered.”

Wrapping It Up

We hope that everyone in attendance at the annual event had a good time and was also able to indulge in some free suds, thanks to Dahman and Rickie Fowler!