Joel Klatt shifts Michigan Football in his latest Top 10 rankings

Joel Klatt has made a significant adjustment to his top 10 college football rankings following a weekend of intense gridiron action. Klatt, who has been a regular commentator for “The Game” between Michigan and Ohio State, witnessed firsthand the Wolverines' third consecutive triumph over the Buckeyes. This year's victory in Ann Arbor was particularly noteworthy as Michigan football managed to secure a 30-24 win in a tightly contested match.

Joel Klatt Moves Michigan to No. 1

Prior to Week 13, Klatt had placed Georgia at the pinnacle of his rankings, with Michigan at a close second. However, the dynamics shifted post-Week 13; Georgia struggled against Georgia Tech, while Michigan celebrated a significant victory over the Buckeyes. As a result, Klatt now positions Michigan at the top of his leaderboard, followed by Georgia, Washington, and Oregon.

1. Michigan

2. Georgia

3. Washington

4. Oregon

5. Texas

6. Ohio State

7. Alabama

8. Florida State

9. Penn State

10. Ole Miss

Why it Matters

This reshuffling is especially critical as Oregon and Washington are set to clash in the Pac-12 Championship, a game that could potentially decide the playoff fate for both teams. Meanwhile, Ohio State has fallen to No. 6 in Klatt's rankings, and their path to the College Football Playoff looks precarious, especially without a Big Ten Championship win.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Joel Klatt elevates Michigan to No. 1 in his rankings after their win over Ohio State. Georgia falls to No. 2, while Washington and Oregon round out the top four. Ohio State drops to No. 6, facing an uncertain path to the College Football Playoff.

The Bottom Line – A Week of Consequences and Opportunities

As college football fans gear up for the conference championships, Joel Klatt's revised top 10 rankings serve as a reminder of the high stakes and unpredictability inherent in the sport. Michigan's rise to the top of the rankings is not just a reflection of their win over Ohio State but a recognition of their season-long excellence. The coming week is crucial for all top-tier teams, especially for those like Oregon and Washington, who face each other in a decisive Pac-12 Championship. For Ohio State, the path forward is less clear but not without hope. The dynamics of college football are ever-evolving, and as the season heads towards its climax, each play, each game, becomes a potential turning point in the quest for the College Football Playoff.