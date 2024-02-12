Joey Velazquez Leaves Michigan Football for Ohio State

Joey Velazquez has made a notable transition from the Michigan Wolverines to the Ohio State Buckeyes, joining as a walk-on for the football team. After spending five seasons at Michigan, primarily contributing on special teams, Velazquez entered the NCAA transfer portal in December and has now reportedly begun participating in winter strength and conditioning workouts with the Buckeyes.

Why it Matters

His move is significant not only because of the direct transfer between fierce rivals but also due to his athletic background, having been involved in both football and baseball during his tenure at Michigan. Interestingly, Velazquez had initially committed to play baseball for Ohio State before switching allegiance to Michigan, a decision he has now reversed in his athletic career by choosing to focus solely on football at Ohio State.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Joey Velazquez transfers from Michigan to Ohio State as a walk-on. His primary contributions at Michigan were on special teams, with eight career tackles. Velazquez will focus solely on football at Ohio State, despite a previous commitment to play baseball there.

The Bottom Line – Crossing Rival Lines

Joey Velazquez's switch from Michigan to Ohio State is more than just a transfer; it's a narrative-rich development that feeds into the lore of one of college football's most storied rivalries. As Velazquez embarks on this next chapter of his athletic career, his move will be watched with interest by fans and analysts alike. As a walk-on, Velazquez will have his work cut out for him to earn playing time, but we wish him the best (unless he is playing against Michigan or Michigan State)