Michigan Football players Joey Velazquez, Cameron Calhoun enter NCAA Transfer Portal

The University of Michigan football team faces a significant reshuffling as two of its players, freshman defensive back Cameron Calhoun and graduate linebacker Joey Velazquez, have officially entered the NCAA transfer portal. This move, confirmed to the Detroit Free Press, reflects the ongoing changes within the Michigan football roster and the broader dynamics of college football.

Michigan's Roster Just Got Lighter

Joey Velazquez, who hails from Columbus, Ohio, has been a dual-sport athlete at Michigan, contributing to both the football and baseball teams. In his football tenure, the linebacker recorded seven tackles across five seasons and notably recovered a fumble on special teams against Wisconsin in 2021.

Cameron Calhoun, a promising freshman, played a total of 13 snaps on defense this season, participating in games against UNLV and Bowling Green primarily in special teams roles.

Their departure follows the earlier announcements by running backs CJ Stokes and Leon Franklin, who also expressed intentions to explore opportunities elsewhere earlier this month.

The Bottom Line – A Dynamic Future for Michigan Football

The decision by Joey Velazquez and Cameron Calhoun to enter the NCAA transfer portal marks a period of change for the Michigan football program. These moves underscore the dynamic nature of college football, where player transitions are integral to the sport's evolving landscape. While their departures might pose immediate challenges, they also pave the way for new players to rise and contribute to the Wolverines' future successes.