Jonathan Bernier helped off the ice after suffering injury vs. Stars [VIDEO]

The Detroit Red Wings have lost starting goaltender Jonathan Bernier after he suffered an injury during tonight’s game against the Dallas Stars.

He was shaken up after Stars forward Denis Gurianov fell on top of him as they were both going for a loose puck at the side of the net:

Bernier hurt on this play – left the game (Greiss in). That's Detroit's MVP knocked out of the game…not good. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/Vv9AcaYCwu — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) March 19, 2021

He was helped off the ice with assistance from captain Dylan Larkin, favoring his leg.

Goaltender Thomas Greiss replaced him in net.