Report: Josh Reynolds was encouraged to leave Detroit Lions

Josh Reynolds was encouraged to escape the toxic fans

It appears that Josh Reynolds‘ departure from the Detroit Lions may have been influenced by more than just contractual matters. According to Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire, Reynolds was encouraged by his camp to seek opportunities elsewhere, away from the negative environment created by some of the team’s fans.

Reynolds’ Mindset During Free Agency

During a recent mailbag edition of the Detroit Lions podcast, Risdon shared insights into the Lions’ current wide receiver situation and shed light on Reynolds’ mindset as he navigated free agency.

“People in his camp were encouraging him to try to find a better place away from some of the toxicity of certain Detroit fans,” Risdon revealed. “I know he took some of it to heart.”

The video is queued up for you below.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Josh Reynolds was reportedly encouraged by his camp to leave the Detroit Lions. The decision was influenced by the negativity of some Lions fans. Reynolds has now joined the Denver Broncos, seeking a fresh start.

The Bottom Line

This revelation adds a new layer to Reynolds’ departure from the Lions, indicating that external factors, such as fan behavior and team culture, played a role in his decision to move on. While Reynolds’ on-field contributions were valuable, it seems that off-field dynamics also influenced his career trajectory.

As Reynolds embarks on a new chapter with the Denver Broncos, Lions fans and the organization may reflect on how they can foster a more positive and supportive environment for their players. The departure of a talent like Reynolds serves as a reminder of the impact that fan interactions and team culture can have on player retention and overall team success.