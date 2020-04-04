Julian Edelman to the Detroit Lions? Not so fast

On Wednesday, Bill Simmons joined Colin Cowherd on ‘The Herd’ and he mentioned that New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman was heading to the Detroit Lions. As soon as Simmons made the comment, Cowherd nodded and agreed that was the case.

Click below to hear exactly what Simmons and Cowherd had to say.

Well, now Simmons is walking back what he said, noting that he fell for an April Fools’ tweet just before he went on Cowherd’s show.

Right before I went on @TheHerd on Wednesday, I saw a tweet that Edelman was heading to Detroit and did NOT realize it was an April Fool’s tweet so i said on the show, “Even Edelman, it seems like he might be heading to Detroit. Is that official?" 2 days later… um…. pic.twitter.com/HqN0zPiChA — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 3, 2020

To be honest, this is not a big deal as we have all fell for something on Twitter, but what is pretty funny is that Cowherd agreed immediately as if it were the truth!