Saturday, April 4, 2020
Julian Edelman to the Detroit Lions? Not so fast

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

On Wednesday, Bill Simmons joined Colin Cowherd on ‘The Herd’ and he mentioned that New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman was heading to the Detroit Lions. As soon as Simmons made the comment, Cowherd nodded and agreed that was the case.

Click below to hear exactly what Simmons and Cowherd had to say.

Detroit Lions could be on brink of landing WR Julian Edelman

Well, now Simmons is walking back what he said, noting that he fell for an April Fools’ tweet just before he went on Cowherd’s show.

To be honest, this is not a big deal as we have all fell for something on Twitter, but what is pretty funny is that Cowherd agreed immediately as if it were the truth!

