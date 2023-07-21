Justin Jackson signs with Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are making moves to solidify their running back roster by re-signing Justin Jackson, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Jackson proved to be a valuable asset to the team during the 2022 season, showcasing his versatility as a kick returner and contributing both on the ground and through the air. Despite his significant contributions, the Lions did not re-sign him earlier in the offseason. Now, Jackson returns to a competitive running back room, vying for a spot among other talented backs like Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson, and Mohamed Ibrahim.

The Lions plan to re-sign running back Justin Jackson, as reported by NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

, as reported by NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Jackson was a vital contributor to the team in the previous season, excelling as the primary kick returner and achieving impressive statistics on the ground and through the air.

He faces tough competition in a talented running back room during training camp, with players like Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson, and Mohamed Ibrahim contending for roster spots.

No corresponding move has been announced yet, and contract terms for Jackson's return remain undisclosed.

With the re-signing of Jackson, the Lions demonstrate their commitment to assembling a talented and competitive roster. Jackson's proven abilities make him an invaluable asset to the team, and his return adds depth and versatility to the running back room. As training camp unfolds, the competition among running backs will be fierce, setting the stage for an exciting and dynamic Lions offense in the upcoming season.