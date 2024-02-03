Juwan Howard calls out Michigan players after latest embarrassing loss

In a moment of candid reflection and evident frustration, Juwan Howard, head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, openly criticized his team's commitment following a disappointing 69-59 loss to Rutgers. This defeat marks a continuation of a troubling trend for Michigan, now having lost 10 of their last 11 games. Despite leading at halftime in nearly all these contests, the Wolverines' inability to maintain their advantage into the second half highlights deeper issues within the team.

Juwan Howard Does Not Hold Back

Howard's critique underscores a significant concern: the lack of player buy-in to the coaching staff's strategies, which he argues have been proven effective in past seasons, including runs to the Elite Eight and Sweet 16.

“Everything, just take your pick, everything is always addressed in practice,” Howard said. “We have a great staff, we've done this before and had success while doing it. But the buy-in has to be reciprocated on the other end as well. When you have the buy-in, that you're going to do what we practice and apply it, it works. It's proven it works.

“That year that was COVID, got healthy, they were going to take the tournament. How far? We really don't know because the season stopped. The second year the team went to the Elite Eight. Then the third year that team, what? Went to the Sweet 16. The (expletive) works. It does.”

“I've considered you know, maybe going with my walk-ons,” Howard said. “Because they care. They're going to give a lot of what we ask. They're all dialed in.”

The Bottom Line – A Crucial Juncture for Michigan Basketball

Juwan Howard's public critique of his team's performance and commitment levels is a call to the Michigan Wolverines, signaling a critical juncture in their season and, more broadly, in the program's direction under his tenure. As Michigan faces the challenge of reversing a dire streak of losses, Howard's emphasis on the proven success of his coaching philosophy and the potential for walk-on players to step up underscores the urgency for change. The team's response to this moment could define the remainder of their season and shape the future of Michigan basketball, making it imperative for all involved to heed Howard's call for a deeper, more consistent commitment to excellence on and off the court.