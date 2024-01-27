Michigan AD Warde Manuel hasn’t thought about Juwan Howard’s future

Michigan AD Warde Manuel hasn't given serious consideration regarding the future of Juwan Howard with the University.

The University of Michigan bid farewell to the Jim Harbaugh era as he officially accepted the head coaching position with the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, attention turns to the future of men's basketball coach Juwan Howard, who is overseeing a struggling ball club. According to Michigan AD Warde Manuel, he hasn't seriously contemplated Howard's future with the school.

Michigan Basketball is struggling mightily

Following today's defeat against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan Basketball's record stands at 7-13 in their first 20 games of the season, marking a truly disappointing performance. Adding to the challenges, a recent distraction emerged last month when former strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson left the program after a reported confrontation with Coach Howard.

Michigan AD Warde Manuel hasn't considered Juwan Howard's future

While discussing the departure of Harbaugh, Manuel was also asked about the future of Howard with Michigan.

“Here’s what I’ll tell you, I have not spent one moment thinking about anything but supporting Juwan and this team,” Manuel said. “I haven’t thought about the evaluation of the season, all that stuff comes at the end of the season, guys. I don’t, it’s rare, I’ve done it in my career, but it’s extremely rare for me to make a decision in the middle of the season.

Manuel stressed patience, the kind that was shown with Harbaugh after Michigan Football finished a disappointing 2-4 during the Covid-shortened 2020 season.

“I think that’s the key with all of our programs,” Manuel began. “Juwan is working with the staff, with the team to win, but let’s not discount what personally Juwan has been through. That is also a concern and focus of mine that he is OK and that he’s getting through this.

“He doesn’t like it, the staff doesn’t like it, the student-athletes don’t like where we are right now. But I have not seen a lack of effort on the team. We can play better defense at times. We can turn over the ball less, we can do things that wold help us win. But I’m watching, I’m talking to Juwan I know he’s working and the student athlete and coaches are working on it as well.”

Bottom Line: Will Howard be at Michigan long term?

Currently, the future for Howard, a former member of the renowned “Fab Five” who, like Harbaugh, returned to coach at his alma mater, is uncertain based on Manuel's comments.

Meanwhile, Michigan Basketball is shifting its focus to the upcoming matchup against in-state rival Michigan State Spartans at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on Tuesday.