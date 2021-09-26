Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid leaves stadium in ambulance

According to reports, the Kansas City Chiefs have announced that head coach Andy Reid was feeling ill so he did not address the media following Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

James Palmer is confirming that Reid left Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance.

Palmer noted that the Chiefs’ players did not even know Reid was sick and they were told he should be ok.

We pray that Reid recovers quickly.

