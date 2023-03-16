Kansas to be without head coach Bill Self for NCAA Tournament opener

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self will miss his team's opening matchup in the NCAA Tournament due to a health issue that kept him out of the entire Big 12 Conference tournament. Assistant coach Norm Roberts will take over duties as head coach. The Jayhawks, the No. 1 seed in the West Regional, are set to play the No. 16 seed Howard at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, at 2 p.m. ET. Self, who is 60 years old, had received two stents after experiencing chest pain prior to the Big 12 Tournament. While he did attend practice on Wednesday, Roberts stated in a news conference that Self was day-to-day and hopeful to coach the first-round game.

Big Picture: Kansas HC Bill Self's Health Concerns and NCAA Tournament

With Kansas' opening game just around the corner, the absence of their head coach is a major setback for the team. Self's experience and leadership have been instrumental in the team's success over the years, and his absence is sure to be felt. While assistant coach Roberts will take over duties in his absence, the question of when Self will be able to return looms over the team's head. Self has expressed a desire to return to the sidelines as soon as possible, but his health must come first.