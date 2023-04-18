Kerry Carpenter walks it off for the Detroit Tigers [VIDEO]

Inside the Article:
The Detroit Tigers sure love giving their fans a flair for the dramatic lately, and today, it was Kerry Carpenter who donned the Superman cape by walking it off.
Kerry Carpenter gave Detroit their 3rd consecutive walk-off
Carpenter won an eight-pitch battle with Cleveland Guardians reliever James Karinchak, launching a home run to right field to give the Tigers their third consecutive walk-off win and improve their overall record to 6-9.
This afternoon's game was the first of a doubleheader against Detroit's division rival.
Wrapping It Up
The Tigers are once again right back at it this afternoon against the Guardians, looking to make it two straight wins on the day.
It will be Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2, 4.50 ERA) taking on Cleveland rookie right-hander Peyton Battenfield.