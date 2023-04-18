Merch
Kerry Carpenter walks it off for the Detroit Tigers [VIDEO]

By Paul Tyler
Inside the Article:

The Detroit Tigers sure love giving their fans a flair for the dramatic lately, and today, it was Kerry Carpenter who donned the Superman cape by walking it off.

Kerry Carpenter walk-off

Kerry Carpenter gave Detroit their 3rd consecutive walk-off

Carpenter won an eight-pitch battle with Cleveland Guardians reliever James Karinchak, launching a home run to right field to give the Tigers their third consecutive walk-off win and improve their overall record to 6-9.

This afternoon's game was the first of a doubleheader against Detroit's division rival.

Wrapping It Up

The Tigers are once again right back at it this afternoon against the Guardians, looking to make it two straight wins on the day.

It will be Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2, 4.50 ERA) taking on Cleveland rookie right-hander Peyton Battenfield.

