If you happened to tune in for Episode 2 of HBO’s Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, you had the opportunity to get to know Amon-Ra St. Brown‘s father, John Brown. During a clip where Amon-Ra, his brother Equanimeous, and his dad are working out, John Brown, who is a bodybuilder and two-time Mr. Universe, had a question for NBA superstar, Kevin Durant.

“I have a question for guys like Kevin Durant,” Brown said. “When is the last time you did a calf raise?”

Check it out.

KD just caught the most random stray on Hard Knocks pic.twitter.com/G3c4c3JYi9 — Ahmed/INeedHer.eth 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 17, 2022

Kevin Durant takes to Twitter to respond to Amon-Ra St. Brown’s dad

As soon as the clip of Amon-Ra St. Brown’s dad calling out Kevin Durant, we knew it was just a matter of time before Durant, who most definitely is aware of social media, would have some type of response.

Well, Durant has responded and though we were hoping for a bit more from the future Hall of Famer, at least we got something!

“Today,” Durant tweeted in response to Amon-Ra’s dad.

Please enable JavaScript Amon Ra St. Brown and Jamaal Williams Overrated?

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Latest Comment Will Turn Some Heads

Heading into the 2022 season, many believe the Detroit Lions’ offensive will have to carry the team if they are going to take a big leap from where they were in 2021 when they won only three games.

Amon-Ra St. Brown does not only believe the Lions’ offense will be improved in 2022 but he believes they can be one of the best units in the league.

“We can be one of the best offenses in this league,” said St. Brown, “if we listen to our coaches, execute, and limit the turnovers and penalties.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

