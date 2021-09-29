Kliff Kingsbury divulges what anyone with a brain already knew about Matthew Stafford

For some reason unknown to mankind, there are some people who believe that new Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford was one of the main reasons why the Detroit Lions were losers during his time in the Motor City.

But anyone with a brain and even the slightest clue about what a good quarterback looks like, it is obvious that Stafford is an ultra-talented QB who was surrounded by garbage while he played for the Lions.

(Sorry for being so harsh on the Stafford haters but it’s time for them to take their medicine)

Anyways, one person who agrees with me about Stafford is Arizona Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, who praised Stafford’s amazing arm.

“It’s legendary,” Kingsbury said of Stafford’s arm, per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “He is a freak show at that position, and his skillset’s really getting the chance to show in Sean’s offense.”

Bingo. Now enjoy the show as Stafford proves what he can do with good coaches.