Kyle Pitts weighs in on problem he and TE T.J. Hockenson would cause for Detroit Lions opponents

Can you imagine a combination of Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson and 2021 NFL Draft TE prospect Kyle Pitts and what kind of problems they could potentially cause for opposing defenses?

Well, Pitts, who is considered by many to be the best non-quarterback prospect in the upcoming draft, was recently asked about the scenario of him teaming up with Hockenson.

From Detroit Lions:

“I think it would cause a lot of problems,” Pitts said of potentially playing with a veteran tight end like Hockenson. “Because you have two great tight ends who can run routes and block. That kind of makes it hard for the defense to scheme it up. Having those two tight ends that can do different things, line up in different areas, that’s something that’s kind of difficult for the defense to guard.”

There is no question about it that Pitts is a special talent and to be completely honest, labeling him solely as a tight end is a big mistake as he can also play on the outside and even line up in the slot is called upon.

Pitts will be a mismatch for any defender and he has a chance to quickly become one of the best offensive players in the league.

But there are a couple of questions regarding this even happening. First, will Pitts be available when the Lions are on the clock with the No. 7 overall pick, and second, is it worth taking a pass-catcher at No. 7?