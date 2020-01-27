34.3 F
Monday, January 27, 2020
Detroit Pistons News

LeBron James takes to Instagram, breaks silence on death of Kobe Bryant

By Arnold Powell

On Sunday, we learned the tragic news that Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and 7...
Pistons, Cavs honor Kobe Bryant before matchup

Tributes continue to pour out from the sports world for former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed in...
Detroit Tigers P Jordan Zimmermann wants strong finish to last year of contract

It's a contract year for Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann, a five year, $110 million pact signed in November...
Arnold Powell

On Sunday, we learned the tragic news that Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and 7 others were killed in a helicopter crash.

As the day went on an enormous number of current and former players took to social media to express their feelings on losing Kobe at the young age of 41.

On Monday night, LeBron James finally broke his silence as he took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message about the passing of Kobe and Gianna (Gigi).

I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾

I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾

