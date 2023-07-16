LeBron James to change number for 2023-24 season

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be changing his number for the 2023-24 season. According to a report from Dave McMenamin, James will change his uniform from No. 6 to No. 23 next season.

“It's LeBron's decision,” Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group told ESPN. “He chose to out of respect for Bill Russell.” As noted by McMenamin, the No. 6 was retired league-wide last season following the passing of Russell. James wore the No. 6 for one final season to honor the Hall of Famer.

Bottom Line: Back to the start

When LeBron first entered the league with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he wore the No. 23. He wore that number from 2004-2010 before switching to No. 6 with the Heat, which he wore from 2011-2014. Here is his jersey number history.