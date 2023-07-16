Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
NBA News Reports

LeBron James to change number for 2023-24 season

By W.G. Brady
44
0

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be changing his number for the 2023-24 season. According to a report from Dave McMenamin, James will change his uniform from No. 6 to No. 23 next season.

LeBron James to change number LeBron James Retirement

LeBron James to change number for 2023-24 season

“It's LeBron's decision,” Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group told ESPN. “He chose to out of respect for Bill Russell.” As noted by McMenamin, the No. 6 was retired league-wide last season following the passing of Russell. James wore the No. 6 for one final season to honor the Hall of Famer.

Bottom Line: Back to the start

When LeBron first entered the league with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he wore the No. 23. He wore that number from 2004-2010 before switching to No. 6 with the Heat, which he wore from 2011-2014. Here is his jersey number history.

  • No. 23 (2004-2010) Cavaliers
  • No. 6 (2011-2014) Heat
  • No. 23 (2015-2018) Cavaliers
  • No. 23 (2019-2021) Lakers
  • No. 6 (2022-2023) Lakers
Previous article
Stephen Curry drains hole-in-one, celebrates epically [Video]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

NBAPaul Tyler -

Stephen Curry drains hole-in-one, celebrates epically [Video]

Seriously, is there anything that Stephen Curry can't do at this point?

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.