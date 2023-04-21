Detroit Lions S C.J. Gardner-Johnson calls out NBA player for ripping LeBron James

Detroit Lions S C.J. Gardner-Johnson recently took to Twitter to defend NBA superstar LeBron James against comments made by Memphis Grizzlies player, Dillion Brooks. Brooks had made some disrespectful comments about James, saying he was old and that he didn't have any respect for the four-time NBA champion. Gardner-Johnson commented that Brooks' comments were “mad disrespectful.”

Key Points

Gardner-Johnson defends LeBron against disrespectful comments made by Dillion Brooks.

Brooks called James old and said he didn't have any respect for him after the Grizzlies defeated the Lakers in Game 2 of their playoff series.

Gardner-Johnson commented that Brooks' comments were “mad disrespectful.”

Dillion Brooks calls out LeBron

Here is what Brooks had to say about LeBron:

- Advertisement -

“I don't care — he's old. You know what I mean?” Brooks said. “I was waiting for that. I was expecting him to do that Game 4, Game 5. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should have been saying that earlier on. But I poke bears. I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40.”

C.J. Gardner-Johnson calls out Brooks for ripping LeBron James

When Gardner-Johnson caught wind of Brooks' comments directed at LeBron, he felt the need to call him out on Twitter.

Dude mad disrespectful to the Goat smh https://t.co/FhiPg9QImL — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) April 20, 2023