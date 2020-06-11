Legendary Red Wings coach Scotty Bowman discusses Russian Five (VIDEO)

Former Detroit Red Wings head coach Scotty Bowman made history during the 1995-96 season for putting five Russians out on the ice as a single unit for the first time in NHL history.

Check out what he had to say about the critical time in the history of Motor City hockey:

“I remember being on the other side – nobody wanted to take any players from Russia,” he explained. “They thought it as a waste of a draft pick. Getting the first two, and then Slava Kozlov came along as a young player from Russia, and then we got three…..I don’t think any of us thought about getting five of them.”

ICYMI: Scotty Bowman talks everything from his time with the #RedWings, the Russian 5 and more! Full interview: https://t.co/MFJ2bDxTCW pic.twitter.com/xt0FLbq52c — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 11, 2020