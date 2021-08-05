Lionel Messi has reached agreement to leave FC Barcelona

by

According to a tweet from FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi‘s time there is over.

“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles.”

Messi has spent the past 17 seasons with FC Barcelona. During that time, he scored a whopping 474 goals.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.