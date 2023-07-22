Lionel Messi scores amazing stoppage time game-winner in Inter Miami debut [Video]

Inside the Article:
In a thrilling Leagues Cup match at DRV PNK Stadium, Lionel Messi showcased his magic by scoring a spectacular free-kick goal in the 94th minute, securing a 2-1 victory for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul.
Lionel Messi scores amazing stoppage time game-winner in Inter Miami debut
“What I saw was the goal. I saw the goal, I knew that I had to score,” Messi told the Apple TV broadcast after the game. “It was the last play of the game and I wanted to score so we didn’t go to penalties. So it was very important for us to get this win, because it’s a new tournament this is going to give us confidence moving forward.”
Key Points
- Lionel Messi scores a stoppage-time free-kick goal, leading Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul.
- Messi started on the bench but entered the game alongside Sergio Busquets in the 54th minute.
- Uriel Antuna scored the equalizer for Cruz Azul in the 65th minute.
- Messi's chemistry with Busquets and early connections with Josef Martinez show promise for Inter Miami's attack.
- The win helps Inter Miami prepare for the knockout stages of the tournament.
Bottom Line: Messi's Impact on Inter Miami
The dramatic victory against Cruz Azul highlights the immediate influence Lionel Messi brings to Inter Miami. His late-game heroics and exceptional free-kick goal demonstrated his world-class talent and ability to change the outcome of matches. Moreover, his chemistry with Busquets and early connections with Martinez hints at a potent attacking force that can propel Inter Miami to success in future competitions.