Lionel Messi scores amazing stoppage time game-winner in Inter Miami debut [Video]

In a thrilling Leagues Cup match at DRV PNK Stadium, Lionel Messi showcased his magic by scoring a spectacular free-kick goal in the 94th minute, securing a 2-1 victory for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul.

Lionel Messi scores amazing stoppage time game-winner in Inter Miami debut

Watch as Messi scores the game-winner in the 94th minute of play.

El primer gol de Messi con Inter Miami 🤯🤯👏👏



Messi scores in his first match with the club to give us the lead in the 94th minute. pic.twitter.com/pI7bYjEK63 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 22, 2023

“What I saw was the goal. I saw the goal, I knew that I had to score,” Messi told the Apple TV broadcast after the game. “It was the last play of the game and I wanted to score so we didn’t go to penalties. So it was very important for us to get this win, because it’s a new tournament this is going to give us confidence moving forward.”

Key Points

Lionel Messi scores a stoppage-time free-kick goal, leading Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul.

Messi started on the bench but entered the game alongside Sergio Busquets in the 54th minute.

Uriel Antuna scored the equalizer for Cruz Azul in the 65th minute.

Messi's chemistry with Busquets and early connections with Josef Martinez show promise for Inter Miami's attack.

The win helps Inter Miami prepare for the knockout stages of the tournament.

Bottom Line: Messi's Impact on Inter Miami

The dramatic victory against Cruz Azul highlights the immediate influence Lionel Messi brings to Inter Miami. His late-game heroics and exceptional free-kick goal demonstrated his world-class talent and ability to change the outcome of matches. Moreover, his chemistry with Busquets and early connections with Martinez hints at a potent attacking force that can propel Inter Miami to success in future competitions.