Lions RB D’Andre Swift explains why he wants to play in final two weeks [Video]

Many thought the Detroit Lions, who are sitting at 2-12-1 on the season, would elect to shut down RB D’Andre Swift for the season after he suffered a sprained shoulder on Thanksgiving Day.

On Wednesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell revealed that Swift would not be shut down and that he would likely play this coming Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Following practice, Swift spoke to the media and explained why it is important for him to play in the Lions’ final two games, despite their record.

From Detroit Free Press:

Swift, who returned to practice on a limited basis last week, said his motivation for returning this season is “to experience a win with this team.”

“I feel like God put me on this earth for football, to play football, to affect people around me,” Swift said. “I love the game so much, so any opportunity I have, whether it’s two games, one game, losing record, winning record, I’m going to do my best to step my foot out there and play for my teammates, for my brothers. I just love the game so much. Like I said, I’m excited to be able to get back and just contribute in any way possible for these last two games.”

Take a listen: