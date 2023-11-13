Looking ahead to Detroit Lions next opponent: Struggling Chicago Bears prowl into Ford Field

The 7-2 Detroit Lions next opponent happens to be the struggling Chicago Bears, who are last in the NFC North Division.

The Detroit Lions are basking in the afterglow of a dramatic victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last night, emerging triumphant with a thrilling 41-38 win at SoFi Stadium. This victory elevates their 2023 record to an impressive 7-2. Their next challenge awaits at home in the welcoming atmosphere of Ford Field, where they will face their divisional opponent, the Chicago Bears, in Week 11. In contrast, the Bears are navigating a challenging season, currently residing in last place in the NFC North division with a 3-6 record.

The Bears are coming off their 2nd win in three games

The Bears commenced the 2023 season with four consecutive losses, finding themselves at the bottom of the division. However, they rebounded with a 16-13 victory on Thursday Night Football last week over the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field, their second win in their last three attempts.

Quarterback Tyson Bagent, stepping in for the injured Justin Fields, showcased his skills by completing 20 of 33 passes for a total of 162 yards. The availability of Fields for the upcoming matchup against the Lions remains uncertain, as head coach Matt Eberflus is yet to confirm whether he will be ready to return.

“We’ll see where it is,” Eberflus said. “It’s a big week to make that evaluation, so we’ll see where it is. When Justin’s healthy, he’ll be our starter.”

There's a possibility that running back Khalil Herbert and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds could make a return for the Bears against the Lions, although their status has not been confirmed yet.

The Bears currently occupy a mid-range position in the NFL for total yards per game, averaging 322.8, while their passing game ranks in the bottom third with 187.7 yards per game. Detroit will need to be vigilant against Chicago's formidable ground attack, which is presently ranked 5th in the NFL, averaging 135.1 yards per game.

The Lions improved to 7-2 with Sunday's win over the Chargers

The Lions extended their impressive 2023 campaign with a thrilling victory over the Chargers on Sunday, and kicker Riley Patterson took center stage, playing the role of hero by delivering the game-winning field goal from 41 yards as time expired and capping a nine-play, 53-yard drive.

David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs spearheaded Detroit's ground game, accumulating 116 and 77 yards, respectively. Montgomery's 75-yard touchdown run stood out as one of the premier highlights of the night.

Meanwhile, quarterback Jared Goff demonstrated precision by completing 23 of 33 passing attempts for a total of 333 yards and two touchdowns, one of which found its mark with top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who posted a career-high 156 receiving yards that included a 20-yard touchdown reception.

Bottom Line: Bring on the Bears

The Lions will be keen to maintain their momentum in 2023 in front of their passionate home fans, who have transformed Ford Field into one of the most intimidating environments for opponents.

The divisional matchup between these two teams is set to kick off just after 1:00 PM next Sunday afternoon, with local television coverage provided by Fox and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.