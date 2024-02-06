Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly to poach another Michigan Football staffer to join him on the West Coast.

Jim Harbaugh, who recently guided the Michigan Wolverines to the 2024 National Championship, has officially accepted the head coaching position for the Los Angeles Chargers. Harbaugh has already brought his son, Jay Harbaugh, who previously served as special teams coordinator and safeties coach at Michigan, with him to the Chargers, along with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and strength and conditioning director Ben Herbert. Now, it appears he will be joined by another member of the Michigan staff, defensive line coach Mike Elston.

Another Michigan Football staffer is reportedly set to join Harbaugh in Los Angeles

According to Tom Pelissero, Harbaugh is expected to bring Michigan DL coach Mike Elson to the Chargers to serve in the same role:

Michigan DL coach Mike Elston is expected to take the same job with the #Chargers, per source.



Elston, who previously coached at Notre Dame from 2010-2021, played an integral role in the Wolverines’ success the last two seasons. Now he follows Jim Harbaugh to L.A. pic.twitter.com/MQaUcoFS86 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 6, 2024

Elston spent the last two years alongside Harbaugh in Ann Arbor after accumulating over a decade of experience on the staff of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Bottom Line: There will be shoes to fill in Ann Arbor

It's a rare occurrence for championship teams to retain their entire coaching staff for the following season, as many assistant coaches receive lucrative job offers elsewhere. However, the opportunity to work with Harbaugh at both the college and NFL levels is proving irresistible for some Michigan staffers.

As a result, new Michigan coach Sherrone Moore will face the challenge of assembling a new staff to fill the vacancies left by those who followed Harbaugh to the Chargers.