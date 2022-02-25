Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay reveals plan for 2022

Just prior to the start of the Super Bowl, reports surfaced that Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay was considering leaving coaching to work on the television side of things.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, McVay told ESPN on Friday that he is not pursuing any television opportunities and he is committed to helping the Rams defend their Super Bowl title.

Sean McVay told ESPN today that he is not pursuing any television opportunities and he is committed to helping the Rams defend their Super-Bowl title. pic.twitter.com/0eUHzQ7Zue — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2022

This does not come as much of a surprise at all as McVay previously told Ian Rapoport that he was not walking away from the Rams.

“I’m committed to this team and coaching,” McVay texted Rapoport.

From @NFLTotalAccess: No, #Rams coach Sean McVay won't be walking away after the Super Bowl. He texted me, "I’m committed to this team and coaching." pic.twitter.com/Mt9NImDf4f — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2022

Following the Rams Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals, McVay said he was just focused on enjoying the moment.

Is the party already over?

The Rams were only a handful of hours removed from a Super Bowl LVI celebration that extended into Monday morning when coach Sean McVay said two words with potentially alarming implications for their future: “We’ll see.”

That was McVay’s response to The Los Angeles Times when asked whether he would return to coach the Rams next season.

Regarding speculation he could retire, or take a break, from coaching to take a job as a broadcaster, McVay said, “I’m just enjoying this moment right now. I’m really happy to be a part of this. Happy for that.”

McVay, 36, acknowledged the championship he won Sunday would make it easier for him to walk away when he determines it’s the right time to do so.

“I think you could definitely say that,” McVay said.

McVay, who is still just 36, has coached the Rams for 5 seasons. During that time, he has an overall regular-season record of 55-26 and a record of 7-3 in the NFL Playoffs.

During the Rams Super Bowl Parade, McVay chanted, “Run it back, run it back, run it back.”

It sure sounds like that is his plan.