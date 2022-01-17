Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, listen to, and stream tonight’s game

On Monday night, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles
Lions Rams will host the Arizona Cardinals in the final Wild Card Round matchup of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.
Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen to, and stream tonight’s big game.
Date: Monday, Jan. 17
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
TV: ESPN, ABC
Streaming Option: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+
Radio: Westwood One
Point Spread: Los Angeles -3.5
Over/Under: 49.5
PREDICTION
Arizona Cardinals 27 (Over 49.5)
Los Angeles Rams 31 (-3.5)
