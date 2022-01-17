in NFL

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, listen to, and stream tonight’s game

On Monday night, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Lions Rams will host the Arizona Cardinals in the final Wild Card Round matchup of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen to, and stream tonight’s big game.

Date: Monday, Jan. 17

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

TV: ESPN, ABC

Streaming Option: FuboTV (7-day free trial)SlingDirecTV StreamESPN+

Radio: Westwood One

Point Spread: Los Angeles -3.5

Over/Under: 49.5

 

PREDICTION

Arizona Cardinals 27 (Over 49.5)

Los Angeles Rams 31 (-3.5)

What do you think?

