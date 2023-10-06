Loud Detroit Lions fans force Carolina Panthers to adjust game plan

Loud Detroit Lions fans have forced the Carolina Panthers to make adjustments to their Week 5 game plan!

The Detroit Lions have charged into the 2023 season with an impressive 3-1 record. The atmosphere at Ford Field during their home games has been electric as the long-suffering fan base rejoices in their team's improved performance. As the Carolina Panthers prepare to visit Detroit this weekend, the Lions have made strategic adjustments to handle the roaring crowd noise.

Ford Field is intimidating for opponents to play in

Ford Field has evolved into one of the NFL's most formidable arenas for opposing teams, all thanks to the exuberant Lions fan base. This season has witnessed two sell-out games at the venue, marked by an abundance of crowd noise that poses a challenging environment for visiting teams.

Carolina Panthers forced into making adjustments

The Panthers know what they're in store for this weekend as they seek to finally earn their first win of the season after having dropped their first four games.

“We’ve made a few small tweaks in our operation,” head coach Frank Reich said about preparing for the hostile environment. “We have.”

“It’s gonna be a great environment up there in Detroit,” he continued. “It’ll be loud. That team’s hot, they’re rockin’. You watch the tape and you see other teams struggling with their procedure in-game because of the noise. You see delay of games, you see pre-snap penalties. On tape, you see a bunch of ’em in that stadium. So, I think we worked hard at it this week and put that to work.

Bottom Line: Ford Field will be rocking once again

If the Panthers are to secure their first victory of the season, they'll need a monumental effort to overcome the formidable 3-1 Lions and their deafening fan base, which will fill Ford Field on Sunday.

The game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM EST, and local television coverage will be provided by Fox.