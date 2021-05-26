Luka Dončić scores 39 as Mavericks defeat Clippers to take 2-0 series lead

It’s been 10 years now since the Dallas Mavericks enjoyed the spoils of winning the NBA title. And now, a decade after franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki led Dallas to glory, another superstar is aiming to do the same.

Luka Dončić scored 39 points in his team’s Game 2 victory Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, giving Dallas a 2-0 series edge. He shot 16-for-29 from the field as well as 5-for-13 from beyond the arc as the Mavericks enjoyed a 127-121 win.

Game 3 will be at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

