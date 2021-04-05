Major League Baseball reportedly decides on new host for 2021 All-Star Game

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred recently announced that the 2021 MLB All-Star Game will no longer take place in Atlanta in response to Georgia’s restrictive new voting law, which was signed by Governor Brian Kemp last week.

Now, according to a report from Buster Olney, Colorado’s Coors Field is expected to replace Atlanta be the site of the 2021 All-Star Game.

Well, this should make for a fun Home Run Derby!

 

