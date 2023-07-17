Marcus Sasser GOES OFF for Detroit Pistons in win over Pacers

It may only be the Summer League, but Detroit Pistons 1st Round pick Marcus Sasser just WENT OFF against the Indiana Pacers. During today's game, Sasser poured in 40 points while dishing out five assists in the Pistons' 100-85 win over the Pacers.

Marcus Sasser continues to ball out

Most of the hype for the Pistons has been surrounding Ausar Thompson, but Sasser has also played well during the Summer League. In his five games so far, Sasser is averaging 15.6 points and 3.4 assists as the Pistons have gone 4-1.

Marcus Sasser sets the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League scoring record with 40 Points and 5 assists on 64% shooting from the field. Tough MFer with a diversified scoring arsenal.



Hits 3s with a quick trigger at an efficient clip off-the-dribble-or-catch with range. Comfortable… pic.twitter.com/GdIrNBrdZ5 — League Him (@League_Him) July 17, 2023

Bottom Line: It's Early

Obviously, it is WAY too early to start crowning Sasser, but him blowing up like he did today is a great sign for the Pistons, who traded up to select him in the first round.