When the Maryland basketball team opens up their 2021-22 Big Ten season on Sunday against Northwestern, they will not Mark Turgeon as their head coach as he and the school have mutually agreed to part ways.

As reported by Jon Rothstein, Danny Manning will be the interim head coach.

BREAKING: Maryland and Mark Turgeon have mutually agreed to part ways, per release. Danny Manning is interim head coach. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 3, 2021