Matt Patricia could have key role in Patriots offense

Already having earned the unfortunate distinctions of one of the worst head coaches not only in the history of the Detroit Lions but in NFL history as a whole, Matt Patricia would make his way back to the New England Patriots.

Once again reunited with Bill Belichick as a “senior football advisor”, Patricia is said to be potentially taking on a much larger role with the Pats in 2022. However, it isn’t projected to be on the defensive side of the ball. In fact, don’t be surprised to see him running the offense.

Per The Athletic:

“As Belichick and his staff ironed out their practice plans each day, the coaches predetermined who would lead each period, according to sources. It had been speculated — with Patricia taking charge of the run-based periods and Judge in control of the pass-based periods — there might be a run-game coordinator and pass-game coordinator this season. However, that hasn’t been the case so far, according to a source.

Belichick has not yet decided who will call the plays during the season, but it’s trending in Patricia’s direction, according to a source. Patricia and Judge are each preparing for the possibility of calling plays, but Patricia’s workload this spring has suggested he’s the early favorite to handle that responsibility.”

Matt Patricia could have a major role in the Pats offense

Patricia previously worked with the Patriots as an offensive assistant from 2004 to 2005 before eventually working his way up to the title of defensive coordinator by 2012, a position he’d hold until his departure for the Motor City in 2017.

It would certainly be interesting to see how 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones responds to Patricia calling plays for him. The former Lions head coach went 13-29-1 during his 2 1/2 years in Detroit and found himself getting on the bad side of several players immediately upon his arrival.

