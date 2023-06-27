Merch
Tigers Notes

Matt Vierling’s epic slide vs. Rangers goes viral [Video]

By W.G. Brady
Every now and again, a play happens in baseball that makes you say, “WOW”! One of those plays took place on Monday, when Matt Vierling of the Detroit Tigers decided that he was not going to be denied a double against the Texas Rangers. But as you are about to see, this was not just any ordinary double, as Vierling had one of the sweetest slides that you will ever see.

Matt Vierling slide Detroit Tigers

Matt Vierling's epic slide vs. Rangers goes viral

Take a look as Vierling is going full speed toward second base before sliding and avoiding the tag of Rangers 2B, Marcus Semien. I can guarantee you are going to watch this play at least 10 times! Personally, I have probably watched it 100 times already!

Smoothest Slides Ever

Here is a video for you to check out of some of the smoothest slides in baseball history. Do you think Viering's slide should make the list?

