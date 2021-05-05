Matthew Stafford appears in photos with Curb Your Enthusiasm stars Larry David, J.B. Smoove

Sharing is caring!

Ok, this may be pushing it a bit in terms of what is or is not post-worthy for Detroit Sports Nation but the photo you are about to see just so happens to feature two of my favorite people so you will just have to deal with it!

As you can see below, former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams, recently appeared in some photos with Curb Your Enthusiasm stars Larry David and J.B. Smoove.

Check it out. (make sure to use the arrows to scroll through the photos)

You have to admit, these photos are pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good!

