Matthew Stafford rescues daughter from face planting [VIDEO]

It could have been a messy situation had it not been for the fast reflexes of the former Detroit Lions quarterback.

Matthew Stafford‘s wife Kelly posted a video to social media in which his quick thinking saved their young daughter from faceplanting off of her bed, quickly grabbing her right foot and saving her from what could have been a painful situation:

Close one! Matthew Stafford snags his daughter mid-air as she falls from bed and nearly smashes her face off of the floor. Blog about this: https://t.co/KhCsEgS4rj (Via: Kelly Stafford’s IG story) pic.twitter.com/szng0I5eWH — Pro Sports Extra (@ProSportsExtra) February 16, 2021

Stafford is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams, having been traded in late January to Hollywood in exchange for Jared Goff and draft capital.

BONUS CONTENT

Matthew Stafford reveals he’s spoken with Jared Goff since trade went down

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams pulled off a major trade late last month, sending veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford to Hollywood in exchange for Jared Goff and a bevy of draft capital.

Both players have offered their thoughts on their respective new professional homes in wide-ranging interviews, with Goff saying he’s happy to be in an organization that will appreciate him, while Stafford promised that he gave the Lions everything that he had inside.

While speaking with Mitch Albom, Stafford also revealed that he’s spoken to Goff since the trade went down:

“Shot him a text. We texted a little bit. Just told him that I’m now going out there, I got big shoes to fill,” he said. “It’s not lost on me that he was in the Super Bowl just a few years ago. He’s a really good player in his own right.”

“I just wanted to let him know that I appreciate him as a player and obviously to reach out to me if there was anything he needed when it comes to Detroit — just as far as advice or places to stay, anything. I know that he feels that he can reach out to me and I know I can reach out to him with anything in Los Angeles.”

Stafford was one of the faces of the franchise since being drafted first overall by the Lions in 2009, and is going to an organization that has all the pieces to win right now.