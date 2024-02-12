Maxx Crosby has high praise for Detroit Lions RT Penei Sewell

In the lead-up to Super Bowl LVIII, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby took to Bradley Martyn’s “Raw Talk” podcast to share insights on his most challenging opponents on the field. When prompted about the toughest player he's faced, Crosby didn’t hesitate to name Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell alongside Trent Williams as his two most formidable adversaries.

What Did Maxx Crosby Say?

Crosby's encounters with these athletes were described as nothing short of “war every play,” emphasizing the intense competition and mutual respect among top NFL talents. Crosby lauded Sewell's exceptional blend of athleticism, strength, and an indomitable spirit, traits that Crosby believes mark the makings of a great player.

“I would say the two toughest gotta be Trent Williams and Penei Sewell from Detroit,” Crosby said. “They just played yesterday, but those two guys, I’ve played both of them, and they were like straight—it was just like war every play.”

“It’s just a mixture. All the best players have that similar quality where, ‘I’m the alpha. I’m going to win. I don’t give a [expletive] who it is, I’m gonna find a way to win,’” Crosby said. “And when you’ve got a mixture of athleticism and you’re strong as shit and you’re not going to give up, you put those three things together and you’re going to be a great player.

“Those two dudes. Trent Williams is massive. Penei Sewell, big-ass—he’s big as hell, but he’s athletic and strong and he’s tough as hell.”

This high praise from Crosby underscores Sewell's significant impact on the field, spotlighting his standing as one of the NFL's premier offensive tackles.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Maxx Crosby identifies Penei Sewell as one of the NFL's toughest opponents. Crosby praises Sewell’s mix of athleticism, strength, and competitive spirit. Such commendations highlight Sewell's prominence in the league.

The Bottom Line – A Testament to True Grit

The commendation from Maxx Crosby towards Penei Sewell transcends ordinary praise, encapsulating the essence of what it means to be at the pinnacle of one’s game in the NFL. It's a narrative of respect, acknowledging the relentless spirit and exceptional talent that defines a true competitor. Sewell's recognition by one of his peers as one of the league's most formidable challenges underscores his significant contribution to the sport and his team.