Michael Jordan once tackled his son through a glass table [Video]

Michael Jordan‘s intense competitiveness is not just a legend on the basketball court but also resonates within his home, as revealed in the sports documentary “The Last Dance.” This relentless drive led to an incident where Jordan tackled his son, Jeffrey, through a glass table during a knee football game at home.

Marcus Jordan narrated this terrifying incident where his brother, Jeffrey, going for a touchdown, was tackled so hard that he crashed into a glass table, sustaining a significant injury that required around 25 stitches. The incident painted a vivid picture of Jordan's fierce competitiveness extending even into family playtime.

“I got a crazy story actually,” Marcus Jordan recalled. “When we was little, we would play football on our knees, like tackle football on our knees with my dad, right? And so there was this one time where we were playing in their room and they had these round end tables at the end of their bed. And so Jeff was going for a touchdown, and I’ll never forget it, my dad tackled Jeff into the glass table.”

“Jeff hits his head table into the glass table,” Marcus continued. “I thought he was dead. I mean, you could literally see the meat and skull. Me and Jasmine were terrified, we were crying. I think you had to get what 25 stitches?!”

Bottom Line – Always the Competitor

While the incident between Michael Jordan and his son might be shocking to some, it reveals the sheer intensity and competitiveness of an athlete who redefined the sport of basketball. The incident stands as a stark reminder that for some, the line between a friendly game and fierce competition can often blur. In the end, Jordan's legendary competitive nature, though leading to a scary incident, adds to the mythos of an icon who never backs down, whether it's a championship game or a playful family skirmish.