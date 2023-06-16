Michael Jordan makes huge decision regarding Charlotte Hornets

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, basketball legend Michael Jordan is in the final stages of selling the Charlotte Hornets after a 13-year tenure as the majority owner. The sale is expected to be officially signed in the coming days. Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, leading a group of investors, will take over as the franchise's governors pending the NBA's vetting and approval process. Jordan, however, will remain involved in overseeing basketball operations until the NBA draft and the start of free agency. Even after the sale, he plans to retain a minority stake in the team and maintain a presence within the organization.

Key Points

Jordan is finalizing the sale of the Hornets after 13 years as the majority owner.

Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, along with their group of investors, will become the new governors of the Charlotte Hornets pending the NBA's approval process.

The sale of the Charlotte Hornets presents an opportunity for a fresh start and new perspectives for the franchise.

A transition in ownership

The imminent sale of the Charlotte Hornets signifies a significant shift in ownership for the franchise. Michael Jordan's reign as the majority owner comes to an end, opening up new possibilities and dynamics for the team. While Jordan will maintain his involvement to a certain extent, the new ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall will take the reins and shape the future of the Hornets. This transition not only marks a change in leadership but also offers an opportunity for fresh perspectives and strategies to guide the team forward.