Michigan and Ohio governors make bet on ‘The Game'

On Saturday, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will host the No. 2 Ohio State, and everything will be on the line as both teams are focused on a berth in the College Football Playoff. Leading up to the game, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have placed a friendly wager on ‘The Game'.

‘The Bet' on ‘The Game'

“College football fans will have a great game to watch on Saturday as the 11-0 Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the 11-0 Michigan Wolverines,” said DeWine. “I am confident that Coach Ryan Day and The Ohio State Buckeyes will bring a win back to Ohio, so I am making a friendly wager of ice cream with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. O-H!”

DeWine's bet includes the following:

A peppermint stick

Hot cocoa peppermint

Cow patty ice cream from Young's Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs

Black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter's in Cincinnati.

“The Game is a time-honored tradition that pits the Michigan Wolverines, the winningest team in college football history from the best state in the Midwest against the Buckeyes,” said Whitmer. “Once again, I am proud to bet Governor DeWine some Michigan-made ice cream and treats. As the mom of two girls who bleed maize and blue, I can't wait to cheer on the Wolverines this Saturday. Go Blue!”

Whitmer's bet includes the following:

Gift package of ice cream from Zingerman’s.

Gubernatorial Wager: Ohio Gov. DeWine and Michigan Gov. Whitmer place a friendly wager on “The Game,” betting local ice cream flavors. Historic Rivalry: The undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines prepare for a highly anticipated matchup. Cultural Significance: This game symbolizes regional pride, with a storied history dating back to 1897.

Bottom Line – Sweet Victory, Sweeter Stakes

As the countdown to ‘The Game' intensifies, the friendly wager between Governors DeWine and Whitmer adds an extra layer of excitement and regional pride to this already electrifying matchup. Whether it's the Buckeyes or the Wolverines who emerge victorious, the real winner is the enduring spirit of collegiate sportsmanship and the shared joy of community engagement. This weekend, as the game kicks off in Ann Arbor, the governors' wager will remind us that sometimes, the stakes of a football game can be as sweet as peppermint stick or black raspberry chip ice cream.