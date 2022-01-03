Michigan climbs in latest Women’s AP College Basketball Top 25 poll

It has been one heck of a start to the 2021-22 season for the Michigan Women’s Basketball team as they are off to a 12-1 record.
On Monday, the latest AP Top 25 poll was released and as you can see, the Wolverines moved up a spot to No. 8 in the rankings as the top 5 teams remained the same.
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|POINTS
|1
|South Carolina (13-1)
|1
|737 (22)
|2
|Stanford (9-3)
|2
|694
|3
|Louisville (12-1)
|3
|691 (5)
|4
|Arizona (10-0)
|4
|660 (3)
|5
|North Carolina State (12-2)
|5
|636
|6
|Indiana (11-2)
|8
|578
|7
|Tennessee (13-1)
|7
|571
|8
|Michigan (12-1)
|9
|540
|9
|Texas (10-1)
|12
|483
|10
|Maryland (10-4)
|6
|478
|11
|Connecticut (6-3)
|11
|462
|12
|Iowa State (12-1)
|14
|429
|13
|LSU (14-1)
|19
|365
|14
|Baylor (10-3)
|10
|355
|15
|Georgia (12-2)
|13
|318
|16
|Georgia Tech (10-3)
|16
|287
|17
|Duke (10-2)
|15
|232
|18
|BYU (10-1)
|18
|183
|19
|North Carolina (13-0)
|24
|162
|20
|Notre Dame (11-3)
|17
|130
|21
|Kentucky (7-3)
|20
|122
|22
|Iowa (7-3)
|21
|119
|23
|Oklahoma (12-1)
|118
|24
|South Florida (10-4)
|22
|92
|25
|Texas A&M (10-3)
|23
|58
Colorado 53, Missouri 53, Florida Gulf Coast 46, Kansas State 27, Ohio State 24, DePaul 19, Missouri State 10, Virginia Tech 6, Nebraska 5
