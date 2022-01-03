in U of M

Michigan climbs in latest Women’s AP College Basketball Top 25 poll

The Lady Wolverines have been ballin!

12 Views 3 Votes

It has been one heck of a start to the 2021-22 season for the Michigan Women’s Basketball team as they are off to a 12-1 record.

On Monday, the latest AP Top 25 poll was released and as you can see, the Wolverines moved up a spot to No. 8 in the rankings as the top 5 teams remained the same.

GO BLUE!

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
1 South Carolina (13-1) 1 Southeastern Women 737 (22)
2 Stanford (9-3) 2 Pacific 12 Women 694
3 Louisville (12-1) 3 Atlantic Coast Women 691 (5)
4 Arizona (10-0) 4 Pacific 12 Women 660 (3)
5 North Carolina State (12-2) 5 Atlantic Coast Women 636
6 Indiana (11-2) 8 Big Ten Women 578
7 Tennessee (13-1) 7 Southeastern Women 571
8 Michigan (12-1) 9 Big Ten Women 540
9 Texas (10-1) 12 Big 12 Women 483
10 Maryland (10-4) 6 Big Ten Women 478
11 Connecticut (6-3) 11 Big East Women 462
12 Iowa State (12-1) 14 Big 12 Women 429
13 LSU (14-1) 19 Southeastern Women 365
14 Baylor (10-3) 10 Big 12 Women 355
15 Georgia (12-2) 13 Southeastern Women 318
16 Georgia Tech (10-3) 16 Atlantic Coast Women 287
17 Duke (10-2) 15 Atlantic Coast Women 232
18 BYU (10-1) 18 West Coast Women 183
19 North Carolina (13-0) 24 Atlantic Coast Women 162
20 Notre Dame (11-3) 17 Atlantic Coast Women 130
21 Kentucky (7-3) 20 Southeastern Women 122
22 Iowa (7-3) 21 Big Ten Women 119
23 Oklahoma (12-1) Big 12 Women 118
24 South Florida (10-4) 22 American Athletic Women 92
25 Texas A&M (10-3) 23 Southeastern Women 58
Others receiving votes:

Colorado 53, Missouri 53, Florida Gulf Coast 46, Kansas State 27, Ohio State 24, DePaul 19, Missouri State 10, Virginia Tech 6, Nebraska 5

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Michigan State remains in Top 10 in latest AP College Basketball Poll