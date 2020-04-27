41.2 F
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh surprises students in Ohio

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh made a surprise virtual appearance during the morning announcements at St. Aloysius Catholic School in Bowling Green, Ohio. Both he and brother John attended the school while their father Jack was an assistant coach at Bowling Green in the 1970’s.

“Good morning, St. Aloysius, this is coach Jim Harbaugh wishing you a great day on this beautiful April 27!” he started. “Who could possibly have it better than us? The answer to that is nobody. So do that again with me. Who’s got it better than us? Nobody!”

“Attack this day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.”

After leading the students in a prayer, he exclaimed, “Go Blue!”

Certainly must have been a great surprise for the students!

– – Quotes via Andrea Adelson of ESPN Link – –

By Michael Whitaker
